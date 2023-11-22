United Way of West Florida Celebrates New Headquarters

November 22, 2023

United Way of West Florida proudly celebrated the opening of its new headquarters recently, symbolizing a significant step in the organization’s mission to unite and serve the communities of Escambia and Santa Rosa counties. This achievement coincides with the anticipation of United Way of West Florida’s upcoming 100th anniversary.

The new headquarters, strategically located to enhance accessibility and engagement, symbolizes United Way of West Florida’s commitment to uniting and supporting communities across Escambia and Santa Rosa counties. As the organization prepares to commemorate its 100th year of service, this new facility stands as a testament to its enduring dedication to creating a lasting impact in the region. In attendance for this evening were the Greater Pensacola Chamber of Commerce, Santa Rosa County Chamber of Commerce, Gulf Coast Minority Chamber of Commerce, Navarre Beach Area Chamber of Commerce, the Gulf Breeze Chamber of Commerce, Cat Country 98.7, United Way of West Florida Board Members, sponsors, local non-profits, and community members.

Laura Gilliam, President/CEO of United Way of West Florida, expressed her enthusiasm for this significant development, stating, “The opening of our new headquarters is a testament to the collaborative spirit that defines our work. We are thrilled to have a centralized hub from which we can continue our mission of empowering individuals and improving lives. As we approach our 100th anniversary, we are inspired by the decades of impact and energized to shape an even brighter future for our communities.”

The upcoming 100th anniversary represents a remarkable milestone for United Way of West Florida, highlighting a century of service, partnership, and resilience. The organization looks forward to commemorating this achievement by renewing its commitment to addressing the most pressing needs in the region and empowering individuals to reach their full potential.

