Jacqueline Jane “Jackie” Calloway

Mrs. Jacqueline Jane “Jackie” Calloway, age 75 of Century Fl passed away Thursday afternoon surrounded by her loving family.

Mrs. Calloway was a native of South Carolina, and a lifetime resident of Century FL. She owned and operated Calloway’s Store in Century, FL for many years. After retirement, she enjoyed spending all her time loving on her children and grandchildren. She loved to sew and crochet, along with caregiving to others. Mrs. Calloway was of the Baptist faith and attended Poplar Dell Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Floyd Calloway of Century, FL; sons, Michael (Lisa) Calloway of Century, FL, Tommy (Megan) Calloway of Century, FL, Stephen (Stacey) Calloway of Century, FL; daughter, Tammy (Glen) Reid of Century, FL; grandchildren, Samantha, Rebecca, Katelynne, Zac, Logan, Maddie, Brooke, Codie, River, Brittany, Austin, Shila, Courtney, Meagan, and Zac. great-grandchildren, Dylan, Harper, Bentley, Clayton, Lawson, Fletcher, Walker, Remi, Zaiden, Zaylee, Phoenix, King, Kash, Cason, and Sam. Along with special niece, Teresa Kleakley.

Preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Elta Crow Phillips; brothers, Jim Phillips, and Johnny Phillips; sisters, Julia Dennings, and Judy Smith.

Visitation will be held Monday, November 27, 2023, from 12 noon until 2:00 P.M. service time at Poplar Dell Baptist Church in Century Fl.

Funeral services for Mrs. Jacqueline Jane “Jackie” Calloway will be held Monday afternoon, November 27, 2023, at 2:00 P.M. at Poplar Dell Baptist Church with Pastor Mitch Herring officiating. Interment will follow in Poplar Dell Baptist Church Cemetery with FLOMATON FUNERAL HOME DIRECTING.

Active Pallbearers: Codie Calloway, River Calloway, Zac Calloway, Dylan McCaw, Sam Reid, Remi Macks.

Honorary Pallbearers: Fletcher, Lawson, Bentley, Clayton, Walker, Zaiden, King, Kash.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to Mrs. Cathy Boutwell with STAT, for the care and love she showered their parents with.

In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to the building fund of Poplar Dell Baptist Church in honor of Mrs. Calloway.