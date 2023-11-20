$189K In Taxpayer Reimbursement Requested From Escambia Children’s Trust For YouthFirst Century Program That Has Missed Goals

A children’s services provider in Century funded by Escambia Children’s Trust has failed to meet goals while requesting over $189,000 in taxpayer funding, according to organizers.

The Escambia Children’s Trust (ECT) awarded a contract to the Pensacola non-profit Urban Development Center for “YouthFirst Century” to serve 750 youth ages 11-18 over a three-year period at a total cost of $1.2 million. Of the 19 awards by ECT, it was the fourth-highest scoring program.

UDC CEO Dr. Jessica A. Griffen appeared before the ECT board last week, asking to lower her focus age group from 11-18 to ages 5-18. The program serves children from Bratt Elementary, Byrneville Elementary, Ernest Ward Middle and Northview High schools.

Griffen said the program has served the younger age group, but has experienced great difficulty in reaching the targeted middle and high school age groups. The UDC originally proposed to serve 750 youth ages 11-18 in the Century area, a number that does not exist in the entire Century zip code, according to U.S. Census data.

UDC has requested a $189,256.70 reimbursement despite reaching just 56 children, with less than 30 of those in the target age range. That equals $6,308 per targeted child in the 11-18 age group.

UDC’s reimbursement requests from ECT included about $60,000 for personnel, $6,212 in travel, $2,692 for advertising, $37,000 for program supplies, $1,201 for field trips, $59,000 in “sub-grants to partners”, and $21,000 for professional services for 56 children, 29 of which are not in the program’s target group.

According to documentation presented to the ECT board, the Urban Development Center stated:

We underestimated the need and desire for children outside of our proposed program age range to want to play an active role in the center activities.

We underestimated the challenge that the children and youth of The Town of Century faced by not having a community-based school culture, which creates proximity and family participation issues.

We overestimated the desire for youth in our proposed program age range to participate in program activities initially and consistently.

We overestimated the commitment of parents to actively pursue out of school time (OST) and summer program educational activities for their children and youth.

In their application to ECT, UDC acknowledged that they did not have the cash on hand to operate under a cost reimbursement model. UDC approached the Century Town Council for help in early 2023. The town has provided the Century Business Center at 150 East Pond Street as meeting space, with upgrades such as lighting and an ice machine.

The Town of Century fronted $61,925 to The Urban Development Center to purchase items like computers and workbooks. The 500 workbooks at $52.75 per workbook were to be purchased from UDC for $26,375. UDC said they would reimburse the town after they received the ECT funding, but no specific deadline was established. At least $20,000 was recently repaid to the town.

The Escambia Children’s Trust tabled any action on Griffen’s request to change the focus age group.

Pictured: The Urban Development League’s Dr. Jessica Griffen introduces YouthFirst Century to a group at the Pilgrim Lodge Baptist Church in Century In February 2023. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.