Wanda Sellers Staff

Mrs. Wanda Sellers Staff, passed away on Monday, December 29, 2025, at the age of 69 in Mobile, Alabama. She was a lifelong resident of Atmore, Alabama, where she was cherished by her community. Wanda was also a devoted member of St. Roberts Bellarmine Catholic Church, where she contributed her warmth and kindness. Her memory will be fondly remembered by all who knew her.

She loved being with her family, especially as a Nona to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed going shopping and taking Sunday strolls with her husband, Chipper, always bringing joy to those around her. Everyone cherished her kind heart and patience, as she always put others before herself. Christmas was a special time for her, filled with love and the joy of watching holiday movies. She also had a passion for sewing, creating beautiful things with her hands. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Mrs. Staff is preceded in death by her parents, Archie and Cleo Rowell Sellers; brother-in-law Mark Brown; nephew, Cody Brown.

She is survived by her husband of fifty-two years Chipper Staff of Atmore, Alabama; two daughters, Angela Leachman (Jarrod) of Atmore, Alabama and Michelle (Paul) Uriegas of Atmore, Alabama; two sisters, Vickie Carrier of Atmore, Alabama and Sandra Brown of Atmore, Alabama; grandchildren, Peyton Thompson (Nick), Sadie Smith, Mychael (Thead) Smith, Cade Leachman, Kit (Jordan) Leachman, Jake Leachman, Haley Leachman, Hunter Uriegas and Hannah Uriegas; great-grandchildren, Miller and Parker, along with Lainey which is on the way.

Funeral services will be held Friday, January 2, 2026, a t11 a.m. at Saint Roberts Bellarmine Catholic Church with Father Joji Chacko officiating.

Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Friday, January 2, 2026 from 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. at Saint Roberts Bellarmine Catholic Church in Boland Hall.

Pallbearers will be Cade Leachman, Nick Thompson, Demarcus Stanley, Kit Leachman, Jake Leachman, and Mychael Smith.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home, LLC Atmore, Alabama is in charge of all arrangements