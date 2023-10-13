School Board Looks To Make Leonard Permanent Superintendent

The Escambia County School Board is heading toward extending Keith Leonard’s contract as permanent superintendent.

Leonard was hired as interim superintendent effective June 1 after the board fired former superintendent Tim Smith.

“I believe our interim superintendent has been doing an admirable job,” Hightower said as she brought up the discussion during a Thursday afternoon workshop session.

“Come January, any superintendent in the state is going to have to start thinking about roles and responsibilities preparing for the coming school year,” she said. “I just feel like it’s just a disservice not only to the person sitting in that seat, but also to our employees if we don’t say something earlier than June about what is going to happen.”

She said that if the board is ready, she would like to have a conversation in December about making Leonard the permanent superintendent.

“Mr. Leonard has come into this job, has hit the ground running,” Hightower said. “In order for us to create some stability and consistency, I would like for us to decide how we want to move forward.”

“I see excitement in our employees and in my schools,” board member Kevin Adams said. “I appreciate the job he’s doing, and right now he’s my guy.”

“It gives our employees a feeling of we are not guessing what the future looks like,” Bill Slayton said. “The board seems to be moving in a direction that we can have a permanent superintendent…that puts a lot of relaxation I think to all of our employees, and students and parents.”

Leonard mentioned a possible 18-month rolling contact.

“Right now, out teachers have a year to year contract. That’s what I think Keith Leonard should have,” Leonard said, adding the board should tell the superintendent each December if the contract will be continued. “In December, you are going to tell somebody something so they know that they have the authority and the responsibility, more than that, to get things done.”

Leonard was in the top four when the board last conducted a national search before hiring Smith. Leonard’s current interim contract ends June 30, 2024, if it’s not renewed.