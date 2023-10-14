14-Time Convicted Felon Charged After Narcotics Search Warrant In Cantonment

A 14-time convicted felon was arrested after the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant in Cantonment.

Joshua Brennan Totty, 33, was charged with trafficking of methamphetamine-14 grams or more, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana with the intent to sell, manufacture, and/or deliver, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $121,000 bond.

Wednesday, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 1900 block of Ryale Road off Old Kingsfield Road.

A used glass smoking pipe with burnt residue on it and $230 cash were found in Totty’s front pocket, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

In the home, shed, and pickup truck deputies reported finding:

six white rectangle bars inscribed with “555″ from black hoodie from bedroom one

one round of 12 gauge ammunition from bedroom one cabinet

clear crystal like substance in zip-lock bag from camouflage jacket pocket from bedroom two

Taurus G3C 9mm with magazine from bathroom two plastic drawer

51 rounds of 9mm ammunition from bathroom two plastic drawer

liquid methadone in 220 mg bottle from bathroom two

camouflage backpack from Ford Ranger front seat, which contained multiple quantities of suspected methamphetamine

lack digital scale from camo backpack

approximately three grams of marijuana in baggie from camo backpack

$33,633 cash from camo backpack

black Tracfone wireless smartphone in black case from shed countertop

quantity of methamphetamine *field tested positive* from bedroom one dresser drawer

miscellaneous ammo from bedroom one dresser drawer

40 cal ammo (13 rounds) from bedroom one dresser top

Harrington and Richardson shotgun from bedroom one closet

black digital scale in the laundry room

Three other suspects were present at the time the search warrant was served jail records do not show any of them had been arrested in Escambia County by Thursday night. Totty is not charged in connect with all of the items listed.

The ECSO said Totty is a convicted felon with 21 total felony charges and 14 total felony convictions, the latest of which was from two years ago for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to sell, manufacture, or deliver.