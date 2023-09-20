Sunshine And Upper 80s Wednesday, Low In The Middle 60s
September 20, 2023
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 87. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. East wind around 5 mph becoming west after midnight.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 89.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66.
Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 90.
Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 68.
Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 91.
Comments