Sunshine And Upper 80s Wednesday, Low In The Middle 60s

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 87. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. East wind around 5 mph becoming west after midnight.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 89.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 90.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 91.