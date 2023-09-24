Sunny And Warm Sunday, Rain Chance Returns By Tuesday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light northeast wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light east in the evening.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light in the evening.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.