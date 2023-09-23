Sunny About 90 For Saturday And Sunday

September 23, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 64. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 88.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 87.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 87.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 