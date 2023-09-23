Sunny About 90 For Saturday And Sunday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 64. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 88.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 87.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 87.