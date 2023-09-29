Rep. Salzman Holding Essay Contest For Students To Be A House Page Or Messenger

Rep. Michelle Salzman is holding an essay contest to select the 2024 page/messenger she will nominate to service in the Florida House program.

Pages and messengers work one week at the Florida Capitol during the 60-day regular legislative session. They assist representatives and their staff during the busy time while observing state government in action.

The deadline for students in grades 6-12 to enter is October 16. Essays should be around 500 words and discuss what civics means to the writer. First and last name, grade and parental contact information should be included. Email to trevor.huff@myfloriahouse.gov.

While performing their duties, pages and messengers have the opportunity to observe lawmakers, lobbyists, staff, and constituents working together in the legislative process. Opportunities will include committee meetings, House sessions in the chamber, and occasionally press conferences with notable people or celebrities.

The page and messenger program is a longstanding tradition in the Florida House of Representatives, dating back to 1865. Each student who serves as a page or messenger will have his or her name appear in the Journal of the House. This will be an official record of their time spent in the Florida House to perhaps one day show their children and grandchildren.

For more information on page and messengers, click here.

File photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.