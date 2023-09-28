ReImagine Cantonment Returning In October With Free Food, Clothing And More

The ReImagine Cantonment outreach will return next month.

The event will be held Saturday, October 21, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Carver Park in Cantonment.

The faith-based event will include a 20,000 pound food giveaway, lunch, fishing lessons with free fishing rods, free tablets, baby diapers, HIV testing, clothing, free laundry detergent and more. Absolutely everything is free. There will also be free children’s activities, including train rides, inflatables, face painting, games, popcorn, and a coloring contest with three participants winning a new bicycle.

ReImagine Cantonment is a project of Doers of the Word Ministry and is sponsored by numerous churches and other organizations, including NorthEscambia.com.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.