Mostly Sunny Monday; Rain Chance Builds Into Midweek

September 25, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Light east wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Light northeast wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 86.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 87.

