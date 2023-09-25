Here Are This Week’s Road Construction Problem Spots

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads and projects in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

Interstate 10 (I-10) Escambia County Welcome Center – The truck parking lot at the Escambia County Interstate 10 Welcome Center, located at mile marker four, will be temporarily closed until the end of October when the Welcome Center improvements are scheduled to be complete. The front and middle car parking lots are open.

East Nine Mile Road (U.S. 90A) Roadway Improvements from Chemstrand Road to east of Baldridge Drive – The bicycle lanes are temporarily closed to allow crews to widen the turn lanes and construct new five-foot bicycle lanes. In addition, the speed limit has been reduced from 45 mph to 35 mph as vehicles and bicycles share the roadway. The closure and speed limit reduction will be in place until the project is complete later this summer.

U.S. 29 (North Century Boulevard) Resurfacing between Henry Street and Cottage Street in Century – Northbound and southbound traffic on U.S. 29 (North Century Boulevard) is shifted to one outside travel lane in each direction between Rudolph Street and Green Street. The shift will be in place through October as crews perform drainage improvements. Signage will be in place to safely direct drivers through the work zone.

Lillian Highway (State Road (S.R.) 298) Resurfacing from north of U.S. 98 to east of Fairfield Drive (S.R. 727) and Lillian Highway at Blue Angel Parkway (S.R. 173) - Drivers will encounter the following lane closures on Lillian Highway from Friday, Sept. 22 through Friday, Sept. 29: Daytime lane closures from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., between U.S. 98 and Blue Angel Parkway, as crews perform drainage work. Nighttime lane closures from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., between Fairfield Drive and Blue Angel Parkway, as crews perform widening and driveway work.

County Road (C.R.) 4 over Canoe Creek Bridge – C.R. 4, between Byrneville and Bratt, will be closed through fall 2024 as crews replace the Canoe Creek bridge. Traffic is directed through a 5.6-mile detour using Bratt Road to Pine Barren Road, then back to C.R. 4.

North Palafox Street (U.S. 29/S.R. 95) Resurfacing from Cervantes Street (S.R. 10A) to Brent Lane (S.R. 296) – Drivers may encounter alternating lane closures, between Cervantes Street and Brent Lane, Friday, Sept. 22 through Friday, Sept. 29 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. as crews perform sidewalk work.

Mobile Highway (U.S. 90) Resurfacing from Nine Mile Road (U.S. 90A) to west of Pine Forest Road (S.R. 297) – Drivers may encounter nighttime lane closures, between Nine Mile Road and Pine Forest Road, Sunday, Sept. 24 through Thursday, Sept. 28 from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. as crews mill and pave the roadway.

S.R. 29 Turn Lane Construction North of West Roberts Road at the new Ronny's Car Wash – Motorists will encounter northbound inside lane closure Monday, Sept. 25 through Friday, Sept. 29 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. for turn lane construction.

S.R. 29 Turn Lane Construction North of Pinoak Road – Motorists will encounter northbound inside lane closure Wednesday, Sept. 27 and Friday, Sept. 29 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. for turn lane construction.

Beulah Road Turn Lane Closure at U.S. 90 – Motorists will encounter northbound turn lane closure at U.S. 90 Sunday, Sept. 24 through Friday, Sept. 29 for utility work.

S.R. 291 Routine Utility Maintenance from Johnson Avenue to Copter Road – Drivers may encounter alternating lane closures Sunday, Sept. 24 through Thursday, Sept. 28 from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. for utility maintenance.

S.R. 291 Routine Utility Maintenance from Olive Road to Johnson Avenue – Drivers may encounter alternating lane closures Sunday, Sept. 24 through Thursday, Sept. 28 from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. for utility maintenance.

U.S. 90 Coring Operations from Alabama State Line to west of Beulah Road – Motorists will encounter nighttime lane closures Monday, Sept. 25 through Thursday, Sept. 28 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. for coring operations.

S.R. 297 Coring Operations from S.R. 173 to North of I-10 – Motorists will encounter nighttime lane closures Monday, Sept. 25 through Thursday, Sept. 28 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. for coring operations.

Santa Rosa County:

U.S. 98 Widening from Bayshore Road to Portside Drive – Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts: Median and turn-lane closures from Bayshore Road to Tiger Point Drive. Intermittent lane closures and additional median closures between Tiger Park Lane and Bayshore Road Sunday, Sept. 24, through Friday, Sept. 29, from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for stormwater drainage improvements and paving operations.

U.S. 90 Bridge Replacement over Simpson River – The outside (right) lane of U.S. 90 eastbound on the Simpson River Bridge will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 26 through Thursday, Sept. 28 from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. as crews receive delivery of construction materials. Drivers are reminded that the speed limit is 35 mph throughout the work zone.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather