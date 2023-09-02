Friday Night Football Scoreboard
September 2, 2023
Here are Friday night football scores from around the North Escambia area:
FLORIDA
- Tate 54, Pensacola High 0 [Story, photos]
- Escambia County (Atmore) 26, Northview 14 [Story, photos]
- Jay 20, Freeport 14
- Pine Forest 40, Navarre 17
- West Florida 30, Washington 14
- Pensacola Catholic 13, Escambia 12
- Lincoln 21, Pace 7
- Niceville 42, Milton 7
- Crestview 35, Gulf Breeze 21
- Lighthouse Private Christian Academy at Florida A&M (canceled due to Idalia)
ALABAMA
- Escambia County (Atmore) 26, Northview 14 [Story, photos]
- Walton (DeFuniak Springs) 45, Flomaton 21
- W.S. Neal 53, McIntosh 6
- UMS-Wright 16, T.R. Miller 14
- Clarke Prep 49, Escambia Academy 35 (Thursday)
Pictured: Tate beat Pensacola High 54-0 Friday night. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.
Comments