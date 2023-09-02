Friday Night Football Scoreboard

Here are Friday night football scores from around the North Escambia area:

FLORIDA

Tate 54, Pensacola High 0 [Story, photos]

Escambia County (Atmore) 26, Northview 14 [Story, photos]

Jay 20, Freeport 14

Pine Forest 40, Navarre 17

West Florida 30, Washington 14

Pensacola Catholic 13, Escambia 12

Lincoln 21, Pace 7

Niceville 42, Milton 7

Crestview 35, Gulf Breeze 21

Lighthouse Private Christian Academy at Florida A&M (canceled due to Idalia)

ALABAMA

Walton (DeFuniak Springs) 45, Flomaton 21

W.S. Neal 53, McIntosh 6

UMS-Wright 16, T.R. Miller 14

Clarke Prep 49, Escambia Academy 35 (Thursday)

Pictured: Tate beat Pensacola High 54-0 Friday night. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.