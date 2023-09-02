Friday Night Football Scoreboard

September 2, 2023

Here are Friday night football scores from around the North Escambia area:

FLORIDA

  • Tate 54, Pensacola High 0 [Story, photos]
  • Escambia County (Atmore) 26, Northview 14 [Story, photos]
  • Jay 20, Freeport 14
  • Pine Forest 40, Navarre 17
  • West Florida 30, Washington 14
  • Pensacola Catholic 13,  Escambia 12
  • Lincoln 21, Pace 7
  • Niceville 42, Milton 7
  • Crestview 35, Gulf Breeze 21
  • Lighthouse Private Christian Academy at Florida A&M (canceled due to Idalia)

ALABAMA

  • Walton (DeFuniak Springs) 45, Flomaton 21
  • W.S. Neal 53, McIntosh 6
  • UMS-Wright 16, T.R. Miller 14
  • Clarke Prep 49, Escambia Academy 35 (Thursday)

Pictured: Tate beat Pensacola High 54-0 Friday night. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

