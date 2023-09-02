Escambia County Blue Devils Top The Northview Chiefs

The Escambia County Blue Devils downed the Northview Chiefs 26-14 Friday night in Atmore.

Down 14-0, the Chiefs had a 27-yard run by Devin Kelly to make it 14-7. In the third quarter, Northview tied it up at 14-14 with a 30-yard touchdown run from Wyatt Scruggs, but the Blue Devils then added a dozen unanswered points.

Northview head coach Wes Summerford said the Chiefs simply had too many costly mistakes.

“I just think we gave them too many opportunities on offense,” Summerford said. “Our defense was on the field all night. We turned the ball over. We’ve done that two games in a row. You can’t make those kind of mistakes. We played two good football games, and you can’t do that. We’re going to have to fix it.”

When asked what the Chiefs can take from this game moving forward, Summerford said the little things from the contest.

“We’ll get better at that,” he said. “We’ve got a young group. We’ve got some young guys playing, and we’ve got to grow up in a hurry. It’s going to take some games under our belt, but we’ll get better.”

Next week, it’s a battle of the brothers as the Rhett Summerford’s Tate Aggies (1-1) host Wes Summerford’s Northview Chiefs (0-2) Thursday night in Cantonment. The Aggies beat Pensacola High School 54-0 Friday night.

The Blue Devils (2-0) will travel to Satsuma next Friday night.

Photos by Andrew Garner/Atmore Advance for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.