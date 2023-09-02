Tate Aggies Crush The PHS Tigers 54-0 (With Photo Gallery)

September 2, 2023

The Tate Aggies crushed the Pensacola High Tigers 54-0 Friday night at Madison Field.

It came on the heels of a big 48-21 Aggie game one loss to Pine Forest. But boy what a difference a week can make.

“Last week, we faced adversity, and the question is after you get a little humble pie, how will you respond? I thought out kids responded well,” head coach Rhett Summerford said. “I’m really proud of the week of practice they had; the seniors really stepped up.”

“I told them this week, the message was I’m going to do everything I can for you, you do everything you can for me, and that’s how we’re building.”

For an action photo gallery, click or tap here. Look for a gallery with fans, the band and cheerleaders in the coming days.

The Aggies were first on the board with a 25-yard touchdown run from senior Andre Colston followed by a 28-yard dash from Colston to make it 14-0.

Tate increased their lead to 21-0 on a 55-yard Christian Nepton run on a pass from Taite Davis. Colston rounded out the Aggie first quarter onslaught from five yards out, 28-0.

In the second quarter, Tate scored again from 47-yards out on a Davis hand off to Carson Secchiari.

The Aggies added a safety with about eight minutes remaining in the half to make it 37-0, and Jackson Clarke kicked a 40-yard field goal with seconds to go before band time .

Next week, it’s a battle of the brothers as the Rhett Summerford’s Tate Aggies (1-1) host Wes Summerford’s Northview Chiefs (0-2) Thursday night in Cantonment. The Chiefs are coming off losses in Alabama to Escambia County and Flomaton.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 