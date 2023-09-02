Tate Aggies Crush The PHS Tigers 54-0 (With Photo Gallery)

The Tate Aggies crushed the Pensacola High Tigers 54-0 Friday night at Madison Field.

It came on the heels of a big 48-21 Aggie game one loss to Pine Forest. But boy what a difference a week can make.

“Last week, we faced adversity, and the question is after you get a little humble pie, how will you respond? I thought out kids responded well,” head coach Rhett Summerford said. “I’m really proud of the week of practice they had; the seniors really stepped up.”

“I told them this week, the message was I’m going to do everything I can for you, you do everything you can for me, and that’s how we’re building.”

For an action photo gallery, click or tap here. Look for a gallery with fans, the band and cheerleaders in the coming days.

The Aggies were first on the board with a 25-yard touchdown run from senior Andre Colston followed by a 28-yard dash from Colston to make it 14-0.

Tate increased their lead to 21-0 on a 55-yard Christian Nepton run on a pass from Taite Davis. Colston rounded out the Aggie first quarter onslaught from five yards out, 28-0.

In the second quarter, Tate scored again from 47-yards out on a Davis hand off to Carson Secchiari.

The Aggies added a safety with about eight minutes remaining in the half to make it 37-0, and Jackson Clarke kicked a 40-yard field goal with seconds to go before band time .

Next week, it’s a battle of the brothers as the Rhett Summerford’s Tate Aggies (1-1) host Wes Summerford’s Northview Chiefs (0-2) Thursday night in Cantonment. The Chiefs are coming off losses in Alabama to Escambia County and Flomaton.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.