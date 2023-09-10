Dry Weather Continues, High In The Low 90s For Sunday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 93. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. North wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. North wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 90.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.