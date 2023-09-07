Chance Of Rain, Otherwise Middle 90s Today

September 7, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 70. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 93. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. North wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 92. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 92. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 93.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 70.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 93.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

