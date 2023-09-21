A Few Showers Today, Otherwise Mostly Sunny
September 21, 2023
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 88. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 88. North wind around 5 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. West wind around 5 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 67.
Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.
Comments