A Few Showers Today, Otherwise Mostly Sunny

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 88. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 88. North wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. West wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.