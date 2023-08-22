Sunny, About 100 Today. And Hotter Tomorrow.

August 22, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 100. Heat index values as high as 110. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Wednesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 104. Heat index values as high as 114. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 78. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 102. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 102. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 77. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.

Saturday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 105.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 77.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny and hot, with a high near 104.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 75.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny and hot, with a high near 99.

