Good Chance Of Rain To Begin The Week

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 95. Heat index values as high as 114. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 93. Heat index values as high as 109. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Tuesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. North wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 94. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 73. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 73.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 95.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 96.