Leo Edward Amerson

Mr. Leo Edward Amerson, born October 28, 1934, in Bratt, Florida, to Rob and Lottie Amerson, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2026, peacefully after a life rich in hard work, family, and simple joys. Leo served his country honorably in the United States Navy from 1955 to 1957, aboard the submarine tender USS Sperry.

Leo was one of seven children, growing up alongside his brothers RJ, Pete, Jerald, James, and Dewey, and their sister Vera. He shared a close bond with his family and was blessed with many nieces and nephews.

He was the proud father of one son, Eric Edward Amerson, and a loving grandfather to Chase Edward Amerson (Katie); Angela McMorris who remained a cherished part of the family. He was also a cherished great-grandfather to Amelia and Charlotte, who brought him great joy. He also leaves behind many others whom he considered family and friends, all of whom will greatly miss him.

A hardworking man by trade, Leo spent much of his life as a roofer. He worked alongside his brother Pete for many years before establishing his own path, repairing and building roofs throughout the community. Even into his 80s, Leo continued working, always willing to lend a hand—often refusing payment if he knew someone was in need. Leo found happiness in the simple things. He enjoyed fishing and spending time at his waterfront cabin at Hubbard Landing. He also loved playing Rook and dominoes, sharing laughter and stories with those around him. He lived in Canoe, Alabama, for over 30 years and built a life surrounded by community and connection. Leo never met a stranger and was known for his ability to connect with people from all walks of life. He had a deep appreciation for others and truly enjoyed the company of those around him.

Leo lived life on his own terms—with humor, grit, and a generous spirit. He will be remembered for his strong work ethic, kind heart, and the lasting impact he made on those who knew him.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, March 28, 2026, at Godwin Cemetery with Chase Amerson, Gary Amerson and Pete Amerson III officiating

Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 28, 2026 at Petty Funeral Homes in Atmore.

Pallbearers will be Pete Jr. Amerson, Jeff Amerson, Rick Amerson, Bobby Amerson, Kevin Amerson & Pete Amerson III.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Wade Amerson, David Amerson Jr, Chris Amerson, David Amerson & Drew Amerson.