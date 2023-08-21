Florida Gas Prices Move Lower After Setting A New 2023 High

August 21, 2023

Florida gas prices increased as projected last week. The state average jumped 11 cents per gallon, reaching a new 2023 high of $3.85 per gallon on Thursday.

But pump prices are moving lower again. The state average declined four cents over the past four days. Sunday’s state average was $3.82 per gallon — that’s 27 cents per gallon more than what drivers paid this time last year.

North Escambia gas prices were as low as $3.35 Sunday night at a station on Highway 29 in Cantonment. In Pensacola, an East Nine Mile Road station was at $3.27.

“The volatility in prices at the pump will likely continue throughout the next couple of months, now that the tropics are beginning to heat up,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Pump prices typically increase if a tropical system threatens refineries along the Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi coastlines. These refineries are the primary supplier of gasoline for Florida. The extent of the price hike varies, depending on the severity of the storm and extent of any damages sustained by the refineries or supply chain.”

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 