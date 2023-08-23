Excessive Heat Warning: High About 104 Today, Heat Index 115

August 23, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 104. Heat index values as high as 115. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 78. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 100. Heat index values as high as 111. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 102. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 76. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.

Saturday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 104. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 78. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 103.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 76.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny and hot, with a high near 100.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 