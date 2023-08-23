Excessive Heat Warning: High About 104 Today, Heat Index 115

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 104. Heat index values as high as 115. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 78. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 100. Heat index values as high as 111. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 102. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 76. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.

Saturday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 104. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 78. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 103.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 76.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny and hot, with a high near 100.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96.