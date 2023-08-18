Escambia Children’s Trust Names New Executive Director During Emergency Meeting

The Escambia Children’s Trust (ECT) named Tammy Abrams as interim executive director during an emergency meeting Thursday.

The board also voted to accept the resignation of Tammy Greer and relieve her of he duties as executive director effectively immediately. She will be paid through what would have been her final day of October 15. Greer submitted her resignation Tuesday evening, citing how “unbelievably political” the job was.

In November 2020, 61% of participating voters in Escambia County supported the creation of the Children’s Trust to be funded by an increase in ad valorem taxes of up to a maximum of 0.5 mil. The Children’s Trust will provide early childhood education, safety, developmental, preventative, health, and well-being services, including after school and summer enrichment programs.