Escambia Children’s Trust Director Tammy Greer Submits Resignation

Tammy Greer, executive director of the Escambia Children’s Trust (ECT), is resigning.

With a subject line that simply said “Notice”, Greer emailed her resignation to board members late Tuesday afternoon.

“This job is unbelievably political. I knew it would be: Pensacola is indeed a small town. However, my leadership is now being questioned, and my 37-year stellar career is getting a stain on it that cannot be erased. Perhaps I am not the best fit. My best is not good enough,” Geer wrote.

The ECT board has expressed issues with how staff handled “single source” grant requests. The board voted to seek an opinion from the Florida Attorney General on whether the Trust can use funds to purchase property for a children’s resource center. The City of Pensacola wants just under $3.5 million to purchase and renovate the Morris L. Eaddy Activity Center on Lakeview Avenue. It would become a resource center and a location for youth healthcare.

“I hate that there is constant chaos when powerful people in the community don’t like the way things go. I did what I thought the Board wanted. I told people about the Trust and what we can do … giving examples of what other CSCs/Trusts have done. I see now that I should have spent the last 18 months in my office, not in the community. For that and all the drama I have caused, I apologize. I am sorry that getting all the funding out into the community and engaging new grassroots organizations in our system was not enough,” Greer continued in her email.

“I took this job because I wanted to help the children of the county where I grew up. I was that poor kid – the one who was homeless, in foster care, needed to see a dentist, needed mental health assistance, etc. – like the kids the Trust was established to serve. I have done the best I could to build this organization.”

Greer is exercising a 60-day notice provision in her contract that would make her last day October 15.

In November 2020, 61% of participating voters in Escambia County supported the creation of the Children’s Trust to be funded by an increase in ad valorem taxes of up to a maximum of 0.5 mil. The Children’s Trust will provide early childhood education, safety, developmental, preventative, health, and well-being services, including after school and summer enrichment programs.