Another Day, Another High In The Upper 90s
August 24, 2023
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Thursday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Heat index values as high as 107. Light east wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 100. Heat index values as high as 107. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the morning.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 102. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 77. Southwest wind around 5 mph.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 102. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 77. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 100.
Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76.
Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96.
Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.
Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94
