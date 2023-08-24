Another Day, Another High In The Upper 90s

August 24, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Heat index values as high as 107. Light east wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 100. Heat index values as high as 107. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 102. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 77. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 102. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 77. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 100.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96.

Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94

Written by William Reynolds 

 