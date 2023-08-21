A Monday High In The Mid 90s Looks Like The Cool Day Of The Week
August 21, 2023
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 96. Heat index values as high as 105. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 100. Heat index values as high as 105. North wind around 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. South wind around 5 mph becoming west after midnight.
Wednesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 104. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 77. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 104. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 101.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 76.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny and hot, with a high near 103.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny and hot, with a high near 100.
