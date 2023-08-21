A Monday High In The Mid 90s Looks Like The Cool Day Of The Week

August 21, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 96. Heat index values as high as 105. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 100. Heat index values as high as 105. North wind around 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. South wind around 5 mph becoming west after midnight.

Wednesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 104. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 77. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 104. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 101.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 76.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny and hot, with a high near 103.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny and hot, with a high near 100.

