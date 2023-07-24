Sunny Skies And Drier To Start The Week

July 24, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 93. North wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 93. North wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 93. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light southwest in the evening.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 92. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 93.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 94.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 95.

