Showers And Thunderstorms For The Afternoon

July 4, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia forecast:

Independence Day: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 91. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 91. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. West wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 92. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Pictured: Monday’s sunset at Escambia County’s Lake Stone. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 