Showers And Thunderstorms For The Afternoon

Here is your official North Escambia forecast:

Independence Day: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 91. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 91. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. West wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 92. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Pictured: Monday’s sunset at Escambia County’s Lake Stone. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.