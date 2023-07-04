Showers And Thunderstorms For The Afternoon
July 4, 2023
Here is your official North Escambia forecast:
Independence Day: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 91. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph.
Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 91. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. West wind around 5 mph.
Friday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 92. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.
Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76.
Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Pictured: Monday’s sunset at Escambia County’s Lake Stone. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.
Comments