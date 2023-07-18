Out With The Rain And In With The Heat And Humidity

There is a heat advisory in effect as the afternoon feels like heat index temperature is predicted to reach 105 to 110 degrees.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 97. Heat index values as high as 105. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 95. Heat index values as high as 106. South wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 94. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 70%.