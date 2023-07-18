Out With The Rain And In With The Heat And Humidity
July 18, 2023
There is a heat advisory in effect as the afternoon feels like heat index temperature is predicted to reach 105 to 110 degrees.
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 97. Heat index values as high as 105. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 95. Heat index values as high as 106. South wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 94. Southwest wind around 5 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Saturday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
