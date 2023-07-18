Out With The Rain And In With The Heat And Humidity

July 18, 2023

There is a heat advisory in effect as the afternoon feels like heat index temperature is predicted to reach 105 to 110 degrees.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 97. Heat index values as high as 105. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 95. Heat index values as high as 106. South wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 94. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 