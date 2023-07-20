Heat Advisory: High In The Upper 90s, Feels Like Temp Over 105
July 20, 2023
Another heat advisory is in effect with heat index values (the “feels like” temperature) expected to range from 107-110 degrees on Thursday.
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Thursday: Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Heat index values as high as 110. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 76. Southwest wind around 5 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 96. Heat index values as high as 106. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 78. Southwest wind around 10 mph.
Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 94. West wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Saturday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.
Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.
Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.
Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.
Comments