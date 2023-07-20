Heat Advisory: High In The Upper 90s, Feels Like Temp Over 105

Another heat advisory is in effect with heat index values (the “feels like” temperature) expected to range from 107-110 degrees on Thursday.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Heat index values as high as 110. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 76. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 96. Heat index values as high as 106. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 78. Southwest wind around 10 mph.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 94. West wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.