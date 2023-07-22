Heat Advisory For Saturday; Good Chance Of Scattered Thunderstorms

Another heat advisory is in effect with heat index values (the “feels like” temperature) expected ast high as 110 degrees on Saturday.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 78. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 93. Heat index values as high as 110. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Saturday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 86. Northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 90. North wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 93. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 94.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 92.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72.

Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 94.