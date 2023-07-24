Free Lunch Still Available For Youth At Libraries In Escambia County

July 24, 2023

Free meals for youth continue to be available five days a week at West Florida Public Libraries branches until the first day of school.

In conjunction with Feeding the Gulf Coast, the meals are served as follows:

Monday-Friday, Noon – 1 p.m.

  • Bellview Library
  • Molino Library
  • Pensacola Library
  • Southwest Library
  • Tryon Library
  • Westside Library

Tuesday-Saturday, Noon – 1 p.m.

  • Century Library

The meals, which must be consumed at the library, are for children 18-year old and younger. The meals are also available for disabled individuals 19-years or older who participate in a public or private non-profit program during the school year.

The meals are available on the daily schedule above through August 9.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

