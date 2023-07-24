Florida Gas Prices Slide Up A Few Cents On Average

Gas prices increased a few cents on average last week in Florida.

The average price per gallon Sunday in Florida was $3.47, up from $3.41 last week, according to AAA. In Escambia County, the average per gallon was $3.30.

In North Escambia, a low of $3.09 was available at one station on Highway in Cantonment. In Pensacola a low of $3.01 could be found on Nine Mile Road.

Sunday’s state average remained below this year’s high of $3.72 per gallon.

NorthEscambia.com photo.