ECUA Customers Must Now Call For Bulk Waste Pickup Services

ECUA residential customers must now call ahead for bulk waste pickup services.

For bulk waste pickup, residents should call ECUA customer service at (850) 476-0480 by 2 p.m. on the day prior to their regular collection, and the bulk waste will take place on the normal collection day. Items should be placed at the curb by 6 a.m. on the regular collection day but no sooner than 48 hours before the collection day. There is no additional charge for bulk waste collection.

Bulk waste is considered to be items that are too large to fit into the trash can. Examples include:

General furniture (couches, mattresses, desks, chairs, dressers, area rugs)

Small appliances (vacuum cleaners, microwaves, space heaters, toasters and toaster ovens)

Bicycles

Grills

Lawnmowers (free from gasoline and oil)

Large toys (including electronic toys- please remove any lithium-ion batteries)

Household electronics (computer monitors (CRTs and Flat Panels), computers (desktop and laptop), keyboards, mouses, printers, scanners, copy and fax machines, televisions (CRTs and flat screen), stereos, radios, CD and tape players, VCRs, video game systems, telephones, cell phones, and rechargeable batteries)

Pile the bulky waste items at a curbside area that is free of overhanging tree limbs, wires, and/or cable boxes. Be careful not to block traffic. ECUA will collect one 6’ W x 6’ D x 6’ H pile of bulk items weekly. No household garbage or construction debris will be accepted.

Building debris (such as but not limited to: fencing, carpet, and sheetrock), extra trash bags of clothing or garbage, or other small items will not be collected as bulk waste.

If you have excess trash that is not considered bulk items, you may request an extra sanitation pick-up or order an additional can (an additional fee applies for an extra can).