Does FHP Have America’s Best Looking Cruiser? Cast Your Vote Here.

Does the Florida Highway Patrol have the best looking trooper cruiser in the nation?

The American Association of State Troopers is conducting their 10th annual “Best Looking Cruiser” contest through July 31.

Vote at the direct link here.

This year’s submission, photographed by retired FHP Lieutenant Jeff Frost in Orlando, features a 2019 Dodge Charger in FHP’s traditional colors of black and tan.

“Entering ‘America’s Best Looking Cruiser Contest’ is an opportunity for FHP and the community we protect to stand proudly behind our public safety mission and Florida’s reputation as a law-and-order state,” said Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) Executive Director Dave Kerner. “The FHP Black and Tan, as it’s known, is widely recognized as a symbol of our core values: Courtesy, Service Protection. When people see a Florida State Trooper, they know that they are there for protection and can expect professional and competent service. A vote for FHP is a vote for Florida.”

“The iconic Florida Highway Patrol Black & Tan is recognized nationwide,” said Florida Highway Patrol Colonel Gary Howze II. “Show your support for your Troopers by voting for Florida in the 2023 ‘America’s Best Looking Cruiser Contest’ hosted by the American Association of State Troopers.”

The winner will be presented with the “Best Looking Cruiser Award” and featured on the cover of the AAST’s “America’s Best Looking Cruisers 2024 Wall Calendar”.

The survey link can also be accessed from he official Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles website.