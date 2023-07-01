Area Fireworks Shows Begin Tonight; Here’s The Schedule

Fourth of July fireworks shows and other events begin tonight in the North Escambia area.

Here’s a guide to public Fourth of July fireworks shows and events across the North Escambia area

Flomaton/Century — Saturday, July 1

The town of Flomaton and Century will hold a joint Fourth of July fun day and fireworks show Saturday at Dewey J. Bondurant, Jr., Park (the former Hurricane Park across from Flomaton High School). There will be food trucks, ice cream, bounce houses, kiddie train rides, craft vendors and more all afternoon. The fireworks will begin at dark. Attendees are encouraged to bring a law chair.

Jay — Tuesday, July 4

The Town of Jay will have fireworks at 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4 from inside Bray-Hendricks Park. Bring a lawn chair. Parking will be available in the fields on Higdon Drive and the Max Lane parking area.

Pensacola — Tuesday, July 4

The “largest fireworks show ever held over the bay” will be at 9 p.m. on July 4 along the Pensacola bayfront. Prepare to be captivated by a breathtaking display featuring a mesmerizing blend of vibrant colors, meticulously choreographed pyrotechnics, and awe-inspiring special effects. The night sky will come alive as the fireworks are expertly synchronized to an electrifying soundtrack provided by CatCountry 98.7. Renowned pyrotechnicians from PYRO Shows have been commissioned to design a show that surpasses all expectations, promising a truly enchanting atmosphere of wonder and awe.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to bring their picnic blankets, chairs, and radios and plan to arrive early to secure the best viewing spots along Bayfront Parkway and fully immerse themselves in the festivities.The evening’s celebrations kick off with Symphony Sparks & Stars, a free Pensacola Symphony concert at the amphitheater behind the Wahoos stadium starting at 7:30 pm. Radios are highly encouraged to enjoy the synchronized music and avoid the delays that come with streaming apps. Additionally, an exciting lineup of local food trucks will be serving up fantastic eats in Bartram Park from 4-9 p.m.

Pensacola Beach — Tuesday, July 4

The Pensacola Beach fireworks show will be held at 9 p.m. on July 4 over Santa Rosa Sound. It will be simulcast on CatCountry 98.7 in conjunction with the downtown Pensacola show. The beach fireworks show is set to immediately follow the Bands on the Beach concert, featuring Johnny Earthquake and the Moondogs, from the Gulfside Pavilion on Casino Beach.