Felon Sentenced On Federal Charges For 285 Grams Of Fentanyl, Gun Possession

February 3, 2026

A convicted felon has been sentenced on federal gun and drug charges in Escambia County.

Corderrius Terrelle McShane, 38, of Ocala, Florida, was sentenced to 12 years in prison after previously pleading guilty to distribution of more than 40 grams of fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute more than 40 grams of fentanyl, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

“This substantial prison sentence is a reflection of the incredible threat this violent drug trafficker posed to our community by flooding our streets with fentanyl, a devastatingly deadly drug that President Donald J. Trump recently designated as a weapon of mass destruction,” said John P. Heekin, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida.

According to court documents, McShane sold approximately 55 grams of fentanyl in November 2024. Also, that same month, law enforcement conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle he was driving, during which officers located over 230 grams of fentanyl and a loaded firearm. McShane  has prior felony convictions for possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon, resisting law enforcement with violence, possession of cocaine, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The conviction and sentence were the result of a joint investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 