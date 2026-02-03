Man Charged With Strangulation After Alleged Domestic Battery In Bratt

An Alabama man is facing charges following an alleged domestic violence incident in Bratt.

Benjimen Issac Welch, age 25 of Frisco City, Alabama, was charged with battery domestic violence and felony battery domestic violence by strangulation. He was later released on a $4,000 bond.

The Escambia County (FL) Sheriff’s Office responded to Atmore Community Hospital where a woman was being treated. A person that met deputies in the parking lot told them that the victim had sent a location pin along with texts that included “Help Me”, “Pleaze”, and “He’s killing me.” They then picked the bloody victim up in the area of Oakshade Road and North Highway 99 in Bratt and transported them to the hospital in Atmore.

The deputy noted in his report that the victim had a deep cut on her forehead, along with several bruises and redness on her neck, consistent with being strangled, according to the arrest report.

Regarding the texts for help, the victim said “at one point that she was a liar and that she didn’t need help and didn’t want help”, the arrest report states.

At the Atmore Police Department, Welch told Florida deputies that he had argued with the victim about the status of their relationship and she put him out on the side of the road. According to the report, Welch had dried blood all over the inside of both hands, on his shirt, and on his pants. He told deputies that he did not have any injuries, and he was not sure of the origin of the blood.