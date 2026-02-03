Northview High Construction Academy Students Build Bat Houses For Town Of Century

Students in the Northview High School Building Construction Academy recently constructed 30 bat boxes for the Town of Century. The new structures are designed to provide a safe habitat for local bats, which have been causing issues and risking damage to municipal equipment.

We will share more photos and details once the houses are officially installed and in use.

