Reported ‘Possible Torpedo’ Recovered Near Escambia County Boat Launch

February 3, 2026

A reported “possible torpedo” was discovered near an Escambia County boat ramp on Monday, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, but all ended well.

The ECSO Dive Team responded around 10 a.m. to the Mahogany Mills Boat Ramp on Bayou Chico after a report that the possible torpedo was discovered near the pier.

The area was secured, and the Bomb Squad/Explosive Incident response team and the Hurlburt Field Explosive Ordnance Disposal team responded.

“The torpedo was safely removed from the water,” ECSO said in a statement. “We appreciate the quick coordination between agencies and remind the public that if you encounter any suspicious or unfamiliar objects, do not touch them and immediately contact law enforcement.”

The object was later determined to be an old inert training munition — a practice bomb.

