Century Restaurant Says Third-Party Glitch Led To Erroneous Credit Card Charges

A Century restaurant is responding after customers claimed their credit and debit cards were erroneously charged when they may not have been in the restaurant in months.

“We understand deeply about our valued customers being upset with this situation , just as we are,” Vallartas Mexican Grill on North Century Boulevard said in a statement posted on social media Monday afternoon. “It is nothing that any of our employees have done. The company we use for credit card payments are the ones that have to fix this problem . We are working diligently with our card company to get refunds started and issued.”

On social media, one diner claimed they were charged for dinner last Friday night, but they had not been in the restaurant since November. “Why are you keeping customers information on your credit card system?”, they asked.

“Thing is, why is card information being stored?” another customer asked. “It’s not supposed to be kept.”

Another stated that they had been charged nearly $200 when they were not in the restaurant on Friday night.

“This system has already had the same problem in other places. Here in Vallarta, no one can access anyone’s information or credit card details,” the restaurant posted. “For us, the security of our customers is a priority. We’ve been in business for four years and have never had this problem before.”

“We are deeply sorry that this has happened & I can assure that we are taking the proper steps to make sure it doesn’t happen again,” Vallarta’s in Century said. “Please continue to have patience and bear with us as we continue to resolve this issue.”

Pictured: Vallartas Mexican Grill on North Century Boulevard in Century. NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.