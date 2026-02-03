Mild Tuesday In The Mid 60s; Rain Likely Tuesday Night

A warming trend is taking hold of the region this week, though it won’t arrive without a few bumps in the road. Residents can expect a breezy and mild Tuesday before a quick-moving front brings a high chance of showers overnight into Wednesday morning. Once that system clears, a brief shot of chilly air will settle in for Thursday, sending overnight lows back down to near the freezing mark. However, the sunshine returns in full force by Friday, kicking off a beautiful, clear weekend with afternoon temperatures climbing comfortably back into the mid to upper 60s.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 66. Light southwest wind increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Showers, mainly after midnight. Low around 52. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers before noon. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 58. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. North wind around 10 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 50. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 63. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 39. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 65.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 66.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.