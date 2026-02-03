Postseason Ends For Tate And Northview Girls Basketball

February 3, 2026

Postseason hopes came to an end on Monday night for both the Tate and Northview girls basketball teams with district tournament losses.

In 6A District 1, No. 2 Niceville defeated the No. 7 Tate Lady Aggies 74-14. Up next, No. 1 Navarre will play No. 4 Crestview, and Niceville will take on No. 3 Milton.

In Rural Class District 1, No. 3 Laurel Hill beat No. 6 Northview 78-15 in Bratt. On Thursday, No. 1 Jay will take on No. 5 Baker, and Laurel Hill advances to play No. 2 Paxton.

Pictured: Northview traveled to Tate earlier this season, with Tate winnin 56-20. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

