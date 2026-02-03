Fire Destroys Mobile Home, Pickup In Enon

Fire destroyed a mobile home Tuesday morning in Enon.

The fire was reported just before 8 a.m. in the 10300 block of Highway 97A, across from the Bay Springs Full Gospel Church.

The mobile home and a nearby pickup truck were fully involved when the first firefighter arrived in about three minutes. Both were total losses.

There was no one home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Multiple stations from Escambia County Fire Rescue, Escambia County EMS, and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded.

