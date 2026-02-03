ECFR: Weekend Garage Fire in Cantonment Ruled Accidental

Escambia County Fire Rescue has determined that a weekend garage fire in Cantonment was accidental.

The fire on Wiggins Lane was reported around 4:45 p.m. Firefighters arrived to find the structure engulfed in flames. Engine 4 arrived to find heavy flames and smoke coming from the detached garage with a nearby structure at risk.

Firefighters worked quickly to knock down the fire and prevent it from spreading to the nearby structure. The situation was brought under control in about 20 minutes. The garage was a total loss.

There were no injuries reported.

ECFR investigated the cause and determined the fire to be accidental in nature.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.