Ribbon Cutting Held For Escambia’s Newest Elementary School

A ribbon cutting was held Friday for Escambia County’s newest public school.

The new Pleasant Grove Elementary School campus is located on Sorrento Road just west of Blue Angel Parkway.

It’s the first new school in the Escambia County School District since Beulah Middle and Kingsfield Elementary opened back in 2018.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.