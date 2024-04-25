Make-A-Wish Grants Wish For Girl, 4, With A Barbie Camper

April 25, 2024

In honor of World Wish Month, Make-A-Wish Alabama celebrated with a very special wish reveal in Atmore.

Ana-Lois Mercer is a four-year-old wish kid who has been battling leukemia. She wished for a camper which was personalized with custom pink finishes in honor of her favorite toy, her Barbies. And thanks to Bama RV in Dothan, her wish came true Wednesday at Wind Creek Atmore.

The reveal was the culmination of World Wish Month, a celebration throughout April that honors the anniversary of the wish that inspired the founding of the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Ana-Lois’ family is a part of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians community, and many local children and families were in attendance to celebrate the surprise wish reveal.

And today will be an even bigger day for Ana-Lois as she rings the bell to celebrate the end of her chemotherapy treatment.

Photos courtesy Make-A-Wish Alabama for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

