Blue Wahoos School Shuckers On Education Day

The Blue Wahoos created a textbook win Wednesday on Education Day.

With lefthander Luis Palacios delivering a turnaround performance, working six scoreless innings and allowing just two hits, the Blue Wahoos got enough timely hits and stellar relief pitching in a crisp 5-0 victory against the Biloxi Shuckers.

A crowd of 3,002, comprised mostly of elementary school students from schools across the region, enjoyed a special matinee game as the school calendar year winds down.

“With so many kids there, you want to make sure they have a good time and you do the best with yourself so they have a good experience,” said Palacios, 23, a Venezuela native, who is working to complete his own high school degree while learning English through the Miami Marlins education program for international players.

He spoke with aid from the Marlins’ Colleen Mitchell, the team’s director of player care and service.

“I’ve also returned to my high school studies with the goal of graduating by the end of year,” said Palacios, acquired by the Marlins as an International free agent in 2016. “So it was really special having all those kids (Wednesday) and having them enjoy watching what we do.”

After Biloxi’s second batter in the game, Mike Boeve, drove a pitch to the base of the right field wall that bounced free from right fielder Tanner Allen for a triple, Palacios settled into a groove. He retired the next 14 batters he faced in order and the Blue Wahoos built a 3-0 lead.

It was a far different outing for Palacios from his previous two starts, in which he allowed a combined 17 hits and 11 runs while being unable to get into the sixth inning.

“I feel really good,” he said afterward. “We worked and prepared for this and it’s always great when you’re able to execute the way you planned for.

“I think for me it’s always about maintaining a positive attitude and going out there and ready to attack batters and that is what I did today.”

At the plate, the Blue Wahoos (8-9) quickly got the schoolkids excited. Tanner Allen led off the first inning with a single. Paul McIntosh followed with a run- scoring double. Joe Mack, who just joined the team Sunday, delivered a run-scoring single.

In the third inning, Zach Zubia wowed the crowd with a booming home run over the left field wall. The ball traveled an estimated 407 feet and excited his bat at 104 mph.

In the eighth inning, Jacob Berry continued his progression with a leadoff double. Shane Sasaki walked and Cody Morissette hit a two-out, two-run single.

Three Blue Wahoos relievers followed Palacios as Matt Pushard, Adam Laskey and Austin Roberts followed with scoreless innings.

The series will now shift back to evening games as the Blue Wahoos take a 2-0 series lead against the Shuckers (10-8) into Thursday night’s game.

WANT TO GO?

WHAT: Biloxi Shuckers vs. Blue Wahoos

WHEN: Thursday, 6:05 p.m.

WHERE: Blue Wahoos Stadium

PROMOTION: Mullet Thursday. The Blue Wahoos will wear the Pensacola Mullets uniforms, taking on their alternate identity.